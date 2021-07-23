Dave Mustaine Confirms Title of New Megadeth Album

Dave Mustaine has confirmed the name of Megadeth’s upcoming album, while also giving fans an unexpected taste of the title track.

In a video posted to Cameo -- an app which allows celebrities to record personalized messages to their fans for a nominal fee -- the Megadeth frontman delivers birthday wishes to someone named Joe. Mustaine is outside a recording studio while filming the clip, and makes special note of the music playing behind him.

“If you listen real closely, you can hear in the background… There's the Pro Tools rig with the new album, doing a rough mix. And you're getting to hear a little bit of it in the background for your birthday. This is the beginning of the song 'The Sick, the Dying and the Dead', which is our title track."

Mustaine later says he has “a busy day today of recording and fixing vocals and finishing up my guitar solos, and got a couple little rhythm things to fix today too,” before also revealing that Megadeth will be undertaking tour preparation “in the next couple of weeks.”

Watch the Cameo clip in its entirety here.

Blabbermouth notes that Mustaine previously mentioned The Sick, the Dying and the Dead as a potential title for Megadeth’s new LP during a January 2021 Zoom conversation with fans.

Who plays bass on the album is still publicly unknown. Megadeth removed contributions from cofounder David Ellefson after dismissing the bassist from the group following a virtual sex scandal in May.

Megadeth is set to hit the road with Lamb of God beginning Aug. 20 in Austin.