Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce North American Tour
Megadeth will be taking Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames on the road with them across North America this year.
Described in a press release as the "metal tour of the year," the trek, which also features Trivium and In Flames, will include two legs. The first will run from June 12 in Bristow, Va., until Aug. 1 in Concord, Calif.; the second will see them on the road from Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., through Nov. 13 in Reno, Nev.
You can see all the dates below.
Megadeth sat out all of 2019 as frontman Dave Mustaine battled throat cancer. But he was given a clean bill of health this past October, and the band returned to the road in January, serving as the opening act on Five Finger Death Punch's European tour.
"Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames," Mustaine said in a press release. "If you want high-octane metal madness, this is the tour for you."
Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 10AM local time. Citi card members will have access to a pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10AM local time. Visit Megadeth's website for full details, including VIP packages.
“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today, and top to bottom, this tour delivers," Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton said. "[We've] toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is the metal tour of the year.”
Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour
June 12 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 13 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
June 16 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 17 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 18 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 20 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 21 -- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 23 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 24 -- Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park
June 26 -- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 28 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
June 29 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 1 --Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 2 -- Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
July 3 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 5 -- Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 7 -- Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION
July 8 -- Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
July 10 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 -- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 12 -- Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
July 14 -- Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
July 16 -- Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 17 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 18 -- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 20 -- Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 21 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
July 23 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 25 -- Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 26 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center
July 29 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 30 -- Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 -- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
Oct. 2 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 6 -- Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oct. 7 -- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
Oct. 9 -- Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena
Oct. 11 -- El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Oct. 14 -- Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
Oct. 16 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 21 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 23 -- Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
Oct. 24 -- Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
Oct. 27 -- Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Oct. 28 -- Laval, QC @ Place Bell
Oct. 30 -- St. Paul, MN @ Armory
Oct. 31 -- Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Nov. 2 -- Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
Nov. 3 -- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Nov. 5 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Nov. 7 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
Nov. 10 -- Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Nov. 11 -- Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Nov. 13 -- Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
