Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce North American Tour

Megadeth will be taking Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames on the road with them across North America this year.

Described in a press release as the "metal tour of the year," the trek, which also features Trivium and In Flames, will include two legs. The first will run from June 12 in Bristow, Va., until Aug. 1 in Concord, Calif.; the second will see them on the road from Oct. 2 in West Palm Beach, Fla., through Nov. 13 in Reno, Nev.

You can see all the dates below.

Megadeth sat out all of 2019 as frontman Dave Mustaine battled throat cancer. But he was given a clean bill of health this past October, and the band returned to the road in January, serving as the opening act on Five Finger Death Punch's European tour.

"Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames," Mustaine said in a press release. "If you want high-octane metal madness, this is the tour for you."

Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at 10AM local time. Citi card members will have access to a pre-sale beginning tomorrow at 10AM local time. Visit Megadeth's website for full details, including VIP packages.

“The world has never needed heavy more than it does today, and top to bottom, this tour delivers," Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton said. "[We've] toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is the metal tour of the year.”

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2020 North American Tour

June 12 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 13 -- Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 14 -- Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 16 -- Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 17 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 18 -- Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

June 20 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 -- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 23 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 24 -- Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

June 26 -- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 28 -- Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 29 -- Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 1 --Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 2 -- Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

July 3 -- Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 5 -- Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 7 -- Cincinnati, OH @ PNC PAVILION

July 8 -- Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

July 10 -- Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 -- St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 12 -- Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

July 14 -- Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

July 16 -- Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 17 -- Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 18 -- Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 20 -- Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

July 21 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

July 23 -- Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 25 -- Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 29 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 30 -- Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 -- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

Oct. 2 -- West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Oct. 6 -- Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 -- New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

Oct. 9 -- Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Arena

Oct. 11 -- El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Oct. 14 -- Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

Oct. 16 -- Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 21 -- Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 23 -- Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

Oct. 24 -- Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

Oct. 27 -- Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

Oct. 28 -- Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Oct. 30 -- St. Paul, MN @ Armory

Oct. 31 -- Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Nov. 2 -- Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

Nov. 3 -- Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Nov. 5 -- Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Nov. 7 -- Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

Nov. 10 -- Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 -- Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Nov. 13 -- Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

