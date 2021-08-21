Megadeth Make Their Return to the Road: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2021 Metal Tour of the Year with fellow heavy metal band Lamb of God last night at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Tex.

A full set list and video from the show can be viewed below.

The concert — the band's first since February 2020 — marked the return of bassist James LoMenzo, a lineup shift that was announced recently.

“I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour of the Year,” LoMenzo said in a statement. “There are no better fans than Megadeth fans. I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”

LoMenzo, who joined the band in 2006, previously appeared on two Megadeth albums, 2007’s United Abominations and 2009’s Endgame, before being replaced in 2010 by original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson. (Ellefson was dismissed from the group earlier this year after it was discovered that he had engaged in a series of sexually graphic online interactions with a female fan. His bass tracks were also removed from Megadeth's upcoming album, though it is still unclear who plays bass on the LP.)

While there is no official release date, singer Dave Mustaine recently confirmed the title of Megadeth's forthcoming record: The Sick, the Dying and the Dead.

Megadeth are scheduled to continue their tour for 27 dates through North America, concluding in Quebec, Canada on Oct. 2.

Watch Megadeth Perform 'Hangar 18' on Aug. 20, 2021

Watch Megadeth Perform 'Sweating Bullets' on Aug. 20, 2021

Watch Megadeth Perform 'Mechanix' on Aug. 20, 2021

Megadeth, Austin, Tex., Aug. 20, 2021 Set List



1. "Hangar 18"

2. "The Threat Is Real"

3. "Tornado of Souls"

4. "Sweating Bullets"

5. "Trust"

6. "Conquer or Die!"

7. "Dystopia"

8. "Symphony Of Destruction"

9. "Peace Sells"

10. "Mechanix"

11. "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"