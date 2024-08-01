Listen to MC5’s ‘Can’t Be Found’ With Living Colour’s Vernon Reid

The pioneering Detroit band MC5 returns with the new single "Can't Be Found" featuring Vernon Reid of Living Colour. Check out the second single from their upcoming album Heavy Lifting below.

The project was led by MC5's late founding guitarist Wayne Kramer, who also co-wrote 12 of its 13 songs. Heavy Lifting features "everyone and yours truly, all bashin' away on electric guitars," Kramer told Mojo just before he passed away. "That's my goal – to overload the guitar."

Kramer died in early February as the last remaining active member of MC5. "Can't Be Found" also features a turn by classic-era MC5 drummer Dennis "Machine Gun" Thompson, who appeared on two tracks from the new LP before his death in May. Other guests on Heavy Lifting include Slash, Tom Morello and William DuVall of Alice in Chains, among others.

READ MORE: Why MC5 Belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Heavy Lifting is set for release on Oct. 18, one day before the group will be honored during this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland. This is the first new music from MC5 since 1971's High Time. The album will be available on compact disc, vinyl, digital download and expanded two-disc editions. Pre-ordering is already underway.

MC5's expanded version of Heavy Lifting also includes a bonus disc of previously unreleased live recordings from 2018's MC50 tour, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of their 1969 debut album, Kick Out the Jams. Those live dates also featured Kim Thayil of Soundgarden, Brendan Canty of Fugazi and Billy Gould of Faith No More, among others. A track listing for the bonus disc is below.

MC5's Heavy Lifting Bonus Disc Track Listing

"Ramblin' Rose (live)"

"Kick Out the Jams (live)"

"Come Together (live)"

"Motor City Is Burning (live)"

"Borderline (live)"

"Gotta Keep Movin' (live)"

"Future/Now (live)"

"Poison (live)"

"Shakin' Street (live)"

"Sister Anne (live)"