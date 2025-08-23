Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor delivered a heartfelt tribute to late ex-guitarist Brent Hinds on Friday following the band's performance at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska — their first show since Hinds' death.

"We lost somebody very special to us yesterday," Dailor said of Hinds, who died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday at the age of 51. "Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we've ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate.

“We loved him so, so, so very much. And we had the ups and downs of a 25-year relationship. You know what I mean? It's not always perfect, it’s not always amazing, but we were brothers to the end. And we really loved each other and we made a lot, a lot of very beautiful music together. And I think that that’s gonna stand the test of time, evidenced by you people here tonight.

“So we will continue to play Brent’s beautiful, beautiful music that he helped us make, that we formed this band together and traveled the world together, slept in a van together, laid our heads down on beds of fucking kitty litter, got way too drunk to remember anything the next day about a thousand, million times over and over again with the love that we shared and the beauty, all the audiences that we played, for all the stages we stepped on.

"I don't know. We're just at a loss for words. We're absolutely devastated and crushed to lose him and to be able to never have him back again. But you guys made it okay for us to come on stage and do this tonight. So that was for fucking Brent, okay? Thank you guys so much.”

Watch Mastodon's Brann Dailor Pay Tribute to Brent Hinds

How Did Mastodon Respond to Brent Hinds' Death?

Mastodon initially responded to Hinds' death on Thursday with a heartfelt statement shared on social media.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief ... last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident," they wrote. "We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."

READ MORE: Ex-Mastodon Guitarist Brent Hinds Dead at 51

How Long Was Brent Hinds in Mastodon?

Hinds formed Mastodon in 2000 along with Dailor, singer/bassist Troy Sanders and guitarist Bill Kelliher. His gruff, twangy vocals and aggressive, banjo-influenced guitar playing became a signature part of Mastodon's sound. Together, the quartet released several of the most acclaimed metal albums of the 21st century, including Leviathan, Blood Mountain and Crack the Skye.

Mastodon announced Hinds' exit from the band in March 2025. Hinds took several jabs at his former bandmates on social media in the months that followed, but despite their fraught relationship, the band clearly still had much love and appreciation for him.

Following his death, Hinds received an outpouring of praise from other rock and metal musicians, including members of Lamb of God, Testament, Slayer, Alice in Chains and more.