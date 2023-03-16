See the Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s David Johansen Documentary

Showtime has announced the release details for Personality Crisis: One Night Only, Martin Scorsese’s documentary about New York Dolls frontman David Johansen.

Structured around a 2020 performance at New York City’s Cafe Carlyle, the film examines the singer’s life, career and ongoing influence. Some of the stories are shared directly from the stage, with Johansen spinning anecdotes for the live crowd as well as for those watching at home. Others come from intimate interviews with the singer, his friends and those he inspired.

“I was a one-hit wonder, twice,” Johansen remarks in the movie's trailer, which you can watch below. “[New York Dolls] were a band’s band. To have influence like that I think is really good.”

“I’ve known David Johansen for decades, and his music has been a touchstone ever since I listened to the Dolls when I was making [1973 film] Mean Streets,” Scorsese noted in a press release. “Then and now, David’s music captures the energy and excitement of New York City. I often see him perform, and over the years I’ve gotten to know the depth of his musical inspirations. After seeing his show at the Cafe Carlyle, I knew I had to film it because it was so extraordinary to see the evolution of his life and his musical talent in such an intimate setting."

Personality Crisis: One Night Only will premiere on Showtime on April 14.

Scorsese co-directed the film with David Tedeschi, who previously edited three of the filmmaker’s other documentaries: the Rolling Stones' Shine a Light, the Bob Dylan film Rolling Thunder Revue and George Harrison: Living in the Material World.