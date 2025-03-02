David Johansen Dies: Rockers React

New York Dolls frontman David Johansen died Saturday at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer.

The eclectic singer’s colorful and distinctive career has forever left an indelible mark on rock’s history. As news of his death became public, fellow musicians took to social media to pay their respects.

“David Johansen and the New York Dolls changed my life,” Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider declared, before noting that Johansen was the last of the Dolls to die. “The band is back together at last.”

READ MORE: New York Dolls Frontman David Johansen Dead at 75

“RIP David Johansen,” wrote Duran Duran’s John Taylor. “He was the king of a moment, and we loved the Dolls. Loved their sound, loved their look. I remember fondly the night we played New Jersey with David and Blondie. It was the coolest show we had ever played.”

Describing the New York Dolls as “ahead of their time,” Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready reflected on Johansen’s impact. “They were very important to me and my friends in the early 80’s Seattle music scene. My band Shadow loved them and their wild clothes. They seemed free and dangerous while playing loud rock and roll. David Johansen at the helm - a singer with great attitude and Johnny Thunders on guitar were great templates for the young bands of Seattle.”

Kiss’ Paul Stanley described Johansen as “an undeniable force of nature,” while E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt remembered the late singer as “One of the most unique legends of our business and a very good friend. One of a kind.”

READ MORE: 5 Reasons New York Dolls Should Be in the Rock Hall

Meanwhile, director Martin Scorsese, who helmed the 2023 documentary Personality Crisis which chronicled Johansen’s life, wrote: “What a remarkable artist. What an amazing man. I was so lucky to have known him. I just wish there had been more time.”

These tributes and more -- including messages from Nikki Sixx, Billy Idol and Slash -- can be found below.