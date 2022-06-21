The Mars Volta released their first new song in a decade, "Blacklight Shine," and announced a North American tour.

The band, most widely known for experimental prog rock, highlights a most accessible side here, with Cedric Bixler-Zavala singing in both Spanish and English over polished, funky riffs and a sprightly conga groove. They pair the single with an 11-minute short film directed by Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, the band’s guitarist, producer and instrumental composer.

You can watch the clip below.

In a statement, Bixler-Zavala says the song’s lyrics explore the concept of "a wave of rolling blackouts washing memories onto shore, a heartbeat that still remembers everything."

The upcoming tour kicks off Sept. 23 in Dallas and wraps on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez, the Mars Volta’s core duo, have yet to announce their full band lineup.

A ticket presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The public sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available at the band's site.

Before the conventional release, select fans were able to hear "Blacklight Shine" as part of "L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION," an audio-visual art installation erected in Los Angeles' Grand Park. Inside a mysterious black cube, visitors were offered, per a press release, a "full, immersive journey to outer space." A digital version will be released on July 1.

"Blacklight Shine," the Mars Volta’s first new music since their 2012 LP, Noctourniquet, follows their massive 2021 vinyl box set, La Realized De Los Suenos.

The Mars Volta 2022 North American Tour

September 23 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory at Deep Ellum

September 25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

September 27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Opera House -

September 29 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

October 1 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 3 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

October 5 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 6 - Detroit, MI @ The Royal Oak

October 8 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

October 11 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

October 14 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

October 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

October 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium