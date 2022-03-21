Creed Guitarist Mark Tremonti Preps Frank Sinatra Covers Album

Creed and Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti will set aside his axe for arguably his most ambitious project yet: a Frank Sinatra covers album.

The 14-song Tremonti Sings Sinatra comes out May 27 as part of the guitarist's new Take a Chance for Charity initiative. It's available for preorder now. Proceeds from the album will support the National Down Syndrome Society. (Tremonti's daughter, Stella, was born with Down syndrome in March 2021.)

Tremonti is previewing the album with a video for "I've Got You Under My Skin." You can listen to his take on the classic and see the full Tremonti Sings Sinatra track listing below.

Covering one of the most celebrated vocalists of all time is no small feat, so Tremonti enlisted the help of Mike Smith, who toured with Sinatra as a saxophonist and music contractor from 1981 to 1994. Smith recruited several surviving members of Sinatra's touring band to record the music on Tremonti Sings Sinatra.

"You see all of these different people singing these songs — to me, I don't know if I've ever found another version of one of these songs done better than Frank Sinatra did it," Tremonti tells UCR. "To me, he's the benchmark, the guy to go to and the guy that you say, 'How should I sing this song? Listen to Frank.' He's the one that did it, in my opinion, the best."

Mark Tremonti, 'Tremonti Sings Sinatra' Track Listing

1. "I've Got You Under My Skin"

2. "I've Got the World on a String"

3. "I Fall in Love Too Easily"

4. "Wave"

5. "Fly Me to the Moon"

6. "Nancy (With the Laughing Face)"

7. "My Way"

8. "You Make Me Feel So Young"

9. "Luck Be a Lady"

10. "That's Life"

11. "Come Fly With Me"

12. "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning"

13. "The Song Is You"

14. "All or Nothing at All"