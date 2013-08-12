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Knopfler has said he disbanded Dire Straits as a defense mechanism against the sheer size the band's career had taken on, and 'The Ragpicker's Dream,' which tops our list of the Top 10 Mark Knopfler Solo Songs offers a perfectly poignant example of the scaled-down beauty his best solo works have achieved. Like many of his best songs, it's also open to interpretation: Is it a sweetly nostalgic ode to taking comfort where you find it, or the grim tale of two homeless men who meet an unfortunate end? As a member of Dire Straits, he might have had to film a video that made the answer clear; as a solo artist, Knopfler trusts the audience to find their own meaning, and here -- as in most of his work -- there's plenty to be found.