Marianne Faithfull Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle

Singer Marianne Faithfull has been released from hospital following a battle with coronavirus.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19,” noted a tweet from the singer’s official account. “She will continue to recuperate in London.”

In a follow-up tweet, Faithfull thanked fans for their "kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. (Marianne) is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

Faithfull was originally hospitalized on April 4 after contracting COVID-19. The 73 year-old singer remained “stable and respond(ed) to treatment” during her time in care, though her ex-husband John Dunbar reported she could “barely speak” during her long road to recovery.

Faithfull shot to stardom in the ‘60s, scoring her first hit song with 1964’s "As Tears Go By." The track was penned by Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, the latter of whom would be romantically involved with Faithfull through 1970. The singer continued carving out a long and influential career, releasing more than 20 studio albums across six decades, including her most recent LP, 2018's Negative Capability.

Still, the blonde bombshell experienced many struggles along the way, including continuous battles with substance abuse. The singer was routinely in and out of rehab and was even homeless at one point as the result of her addictions. More recently, Faithfull has overcome a handful of ailments, including a broken back in 2013 and a broken hip the following year. A movie about the singer's life was scheduled to begin filming this fall, with Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton in the starring role.