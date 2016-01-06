Angus Young’s blistering lead guitar and manic energy may be the focus of attention in AC/DC, but the band’s foundation was built upon the inimitable and dependable rhythm guitar of his older brother. Simply put, AC/DC will always be Malcolm Young’s band: His talent, vision and tenacity defined the straightforward and unpretentious sound behind 180 million albums sold and bazillions of satisfied concert-going customers over the years.

Evan as AC/DC has pushed forward following Malcolm's death in 2017, the guitarist's influence continues to be present in the band. His fingerprints are all over the group's best work, including these Top 10 Malcolm Young AC/DC Songs.