Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Last Gig With Gary Rossington Coming to Theaters

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s final concert with founding guitarist Gary Rossington will screen in movie theaters across the U.S. in July.

The concert film, titled The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd, will celebrate the band’s enduring legacy, while also honoring Rossington, who died on March 5.

“We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs,” singer Johnny Van Zant said in a statement. “We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary’s last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together onstage, doing what Gary loved."

The performance, recorded on Nov. 22, 2022, at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, featured Lynyrd Skynyrd blazing through many of their most popular songs, including “What’s Your Name,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man” and “Free Bird.” The set featured appearances by country singer Jelly Roll, John Osborne of the Brothers Osborne and Brent Smith, singer for the hard rock group Shinedown.

The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd will premiere on July 8 and screen for a limited, one-week run in movie theaters, drive-ins and outdoor venues across the country. Fans can head to the film’s official website to find screening locations and purchase tickets.

You can watch a trailer for the film below.

Even though the death of Rossington left no remaining original members in Lynyrd Skynyrd, the band has vowed to continue. The Southern rock giants have a full slate of tour dates this summer, including a run of performances alongside ZZ Top as part of the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour.