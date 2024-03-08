Dave Grohl, Black Keys and More Shake Up Love Rocks NYC: Photos

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert took place at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Thursday night, featuring performances by Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, the Black Keys, Don Felder and many more.

There were also appearances by Conan O'Brien, Tracy Morgan, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Murray and Martin Short.

As in previous years, the show raised funds for God's Love We Deliver, an NYC charity that was founded in 1985 during the AIDS pandemic. Since the inaugural concert in 2017, $30 million has been raised, helping to provide millions of meals per year to New Yorkers living with illnesses.

Over the course of the evening, the artists delivered a number of originals, plus a variety of covers. Marcus King and Bernie Williams teamed up for a Tina Turner-style rendition of "Proud Mary," while Larkin Poe offered a stripped-down version of Elton John's "Crocodile Rock." Morello played a raucous cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost of Tom Joad," before bringing out Larkin Poe and Luke Spiller of the Struts for Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land." "Are we in this together people?" Morello asked the audience. "Jump the fuck up in solidarity!"

Grohl offered both "Everlong" and a cover of Wings' "Live and Let Die," and the final act of the evening was the Black Keys, who played a few of their own songs, plus a sizzling version of Marvin Gaye's "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" with Marcus King. A final encore took place with all the artists coming together to perform David Bowie's "Let's Dance," a particularly special event given the song's original co-producer, Nile Rodgers, was center stage.

You can view a selection of photos from the event below.