Lou Reed Remembered by David Bowie and Former Velvet Underground Bandmate John Cale

Few musicians were more closely associated with Lou Reed than David Bowie and John Cale. Both artists released statements yesterday (Oct. 27) upon hearing of Reed’s death.

Bowie produced Reed’s groundbreaking 1972 album, ‘Transformer,’ which included the hit ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ and two other of his most beloved songs, ‘Perfect Day’ and ‘Satellite of Love.’ Bowie’s Facebook page featured a photo of the two old friends at a formal event with the status update, “R.I.P. LOU REED. It is with great sadness that we report the death of Lou Reed who died today aged 71. (March 2, 1942 – October 27, 2013). David Bowie said of his old friend: ‘He was a master.’”

Cale founded the Velvet Underground with Reed in 1964. He left in in 1968, but the duo worked again in 1990 for ‘Songs for Drella,’ a tribute to their mentor Andy Warhol, which led to a reunion tour in 1993. Cale wrote on Facebook, “The world has lost a fine songwriter and poet…I’ve lost my ‘school-yard buddy.” Later that day, he expanded on his grief in a separate statement.