Led Zeppelin’s ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ Covered By Miley Cyrus
So it has come to this. After going through the catalogs of Joan Jett ('I Love Rock 'N' Roll'), Fleetwood Mac ('Landslide') and the Beatles ('Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds'), Miley Cyrus has gone and covered Led Zeppelin's 'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You.'
Over at Consequence of Sound, they found Cyrus' version, which can be streamed below. Despite calling it 'Baby, I'm Gonna Leave You,' it's a somewhat faithful take on Led Zeppelin's interpretation, frequently alternating between acoustic guitar arpeggios and a band going at full-throttle. However, with a running time of 5:43, it is almost a full minute shorter than Led Zeppelin's.
Appearing on Zeppelin's first album, 'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You' was itself a cover of an Anne Bredon song that Joan Baez recorded in 1962. Although originally credited as a traditional song arranged by Jimmy Page, in 1990 the credit was changed to reflect Bredon's contribution, with royalties paid retroactively.
Cyrus will appear on the ‘With a Little Help from My Fwends,' the Flaming Lips' guest star-filled tribute to the Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.’ It will be released on Oct. 28.
Listen to Miley Cyrus Cover Led Zeppelin's 'Babe I'm Gonna Leave You'