Led Zeppelin Release Unboxing Video for ‘Houses of the Holy’

With less than three weeks to go until the Oct. 27 release of the next two Led Zeppelin reissues, the group have released an unboxing video for the Super Deluxe Edition of 'Houses of the Holy.' It is embedded above.

Over a 45-second clip of the piano-free mix of 'The Rain Song,' one of the set's unreleased tracks, the video unveils the box's contents: the two CDs, vinyl LPs, the 80-page hardcover book, digital download card and numbered print of its cover.

'Houses of the Holy' is being released in conjunction with 'IV.' As with the previous three reissues, both albums were remastered by Jimmy Page. In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition, they will be available in a single disc and a Deluxe Edition with a second disc of previously unreleased mixes. Both the single and Deluxe Edition will be sold on compact disc, 180-gram vinyl and digital formats.

Although no information on the next batch of reissues, including 'Physical Graffiti,' has been revealed, it is expected that they will arrive sometime in 2015.

You Think You Know Led Zeppelin?