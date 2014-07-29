Led Zeppelin Announces ‘IV’ and ‘Houses of the Holy’ Box Set Date and Details

Led Zeppelin has released the track listings for the next two projects in its well-received album-by-album reissue campaign, 'IV' and 'Houses of the Holy.' As with 'I-III,' each will again be offered in deluxe editions with a bonus disc of unreleased material as well as a "Super Deluxe" box set edition.

Additional audio for the 23-times platinum 'IV' includes alternate mixes of 'Misty Mountain Hop,' 'Four Sticks,' 'The Battle Of Evermore,' 'Going To California' and, most notably, 'Stairway To Heaven.' The 11-million-selling follow up 'Houses of the Holy,' meanwhile, will feature seven unreleased tracks on the companion audio disc -- including rough and working mixes for 'The Ocean' and 'Dancing Days,' a guitar mix backing track for 'Over The Hills And Far Away' and a version of 'The Rain Song' without piano. Complete track listings for both are below.

'IV' and 'Houses of the Holy,' due on October 28 via Atlantic/Swan Song, will again be available in a variety of formats. Those choices include single disc (without the bonus audio) and two-disc deluxe editions, as well as single vinyl and two-LP deluxe edition vinyl, digital downloads and a super deluxe box set that includes the remastered album, bonus disc, remastered vinyl, high-def audio download, hard-bound 80-page book and album-cover print.

Jimmy Page again personally oversaw the remastering process, and collected each reissue's unreleased material. The earlier sets devoted to 'I-III' each debuted in the Billboard Top 10 in June.

Complete Track Listing for the New Led Zeppelin Reissues:

Led Zeppelin 'IV'

1. 'Black Dog'

2. 'Rock and Roll'

3. 'The Battle of Evermore’

4. ‘Stairway to Heaven’

5. ‘Misty Mountain Hop’

6. ‘Four Sticks’

7. ‘Going to California’

8. ‘When the Levee Breaks’

Companion Audio Disc

1. ‘Black Dog’ (basic track with guitar overdubs)

2. ‘Rock and Roll’ (alternate mix)

3. ‘The Battle of Evermore’ (mandolin/guitar mix from Headley Grange)

4. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (Sunset Sound mix)

5. ‘Misty Mountain Hop’ (alternate mix)

6. ‘Four Sticks’ (alternate mix)

7. ‘Going to California’ (mandolin/guitar mix)

8. ‘When the Levee Breaks’ (alternate UK mix)

'Houses of the Holy'

1. ‘The Song Remains the Same’

2. ‘The Rain Song’

3. ‘Over The Hills and Far Away’

4. ‘The Crunge’

5. ‘Dancing Days’

6. ‘D'yer Mak'er’

7. ‘No Quarter’

8. ‘The Ocean’

Companion Audio Disc

1. ‘The Song Remains the Same’ (guitar overdub reference mix)

2. ‘The Rain Song’ (mix minus piano)

3. ‘Over The Hills and Far Away’ (guitar mix backing track)

4. ‘The Crunge’ (rough mix; keys up)

5. ‘Dancing Days’ (rough mix with vocal)

6. ‘No Quarter’ (rough mix with John Paul Jones keyboard overdubs; no vocal)

7. ‘The Ocean’ (working mix)