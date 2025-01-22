Led Zeppelin Recalls Their First Jam Session in New Film Clip

A new teaser clip for the upcoming documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin has hit social media.

In the clip, which you can watch below, the members of Led Zeppelin recall the very first time they played together.

"I said the first number that I want to do is 'Train Kept A-Rollin','" guitarist Jimmy Page says, referring to a jump blues number he'd recorded with the Yardbirds in 1966. "We just kept playing it, doing little solo breaks and all the rest of it and Robert [Plant]'s improvising."

Bassist John Paul Jones remembered the surprise he felt when he first heard Plant's singing: "I was expecting some cool soul singer, and there's this screaming maniac with this fantastic voice and fantastic range. I was, like, 'What are you doing up there? You'll hurt yourself, man.'"

Plant's own reaction was similar: "It was devastating because it seemed like that is what I had been waiting for."

'Becoming Led Zeppelin' Release Schedule

Becoming Led Zeppelin will hit IMAX theaters on Feb. 7, followed by regular theaters on FEb. 14. Tickets are currently available for purchase.

"The objective of the film is for the viewer to have a profound musical and visual experience," writer and producer Allison McGourty told The Upcoming in 2021. "All the archive was scanned at 4k and we went to extraordinary lengths to track down original negatives and prints whilst staying true to the specifics of each scene we were illustrating. ... Robert Plant told me early on, 'it is important to capture the freneticism of that first year,' and so I wanted the audience to leave the theatre feeling like they have been swept along with the band on this roller coaster journey."