Kiss Break Out the Suits for ‘Dressed to Kill’ Kiss Kruise Shows

It would seem Kiss left their usual leather and studs behind when boarding the fourth annual Kiss Kruise this past weekend, as the band instead performed two concerts wearing suits reminiscent of their 'Dressed to Kill' album cover.

This wasn't a fully unexpected move -- the album's title was the previously announced theme of the cruise, after all. The band didn't go as far as to play every song from 'Dressed to Kill,' although 'She' reared its head the second night -- and of course they played the album's big hit, 'Rock and Roll All Nite' to close out both shows. 'Makin' Love,' 'Parasite' and 'Watchin' You' all also made welcome returns to the band's repertoire.

Continuing what's become an annual tradition, the band also treated fans to 'The Oath,' a song from their worst-selling and most controversial album, 'Music From the Elder.' They also performed an acoustic, makeup-free show outdoors on the boat's deck that featured rarities like 'Comin' Home' and 'All the Way.' Kiss won't have much time to rest up after their working weekend: Their first-ever Las Vegas residency kicks off tomorrow night.

Watch Kiss Perform 'Creatures of the Night'



