Kiss Announce Las Vegas Residency

Kiss have announced an upcoming residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The band will perform a total of 12 shows, running from December this year into February 2022.

According to Gene Simmons, the decision to return to Las Vegas for another residency was partly due to financial reasons and partly because it's less grueling than full-scale touring.

"There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket, and it’s nice when they both converge," Simmons told Rolling Stone. "They pay well, and that’s reason enough. But it’s also easier for the band because you don’t have the wear and tear of traveling."

While Kiss haven't implemented a vaccine mandate for their concerts, they will be taking alternative precautions to ensure the safety of the band, crew members and fans. They also won't host their usual backstage meet-and-greets.

"We were thinking about Plexiglas enclosures and all that stuff, and the closest we came to it that’s safe for the fans and the band is we do soundchecks before the show," Simmons said. "So why not invite the fans to be in the audience and answer questions, play tunes, just kind of hang out together, but at a safe distance. The closest they’re going to get to us is, oh, maybe 100 feet. So maybe it’s a new experience for the fans who can sort of see the reality and see the stage for what it is without the lights doing tricks."

Simmons has been an outspoken proponent of pandemic safety and vaccination, particularly when it comes to protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated. “I’m not worried - and it’s unkind to say this - I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies,” he recently told UCR. “I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice."

Later this week, Kiss will resume their End of the Road tour, which extends into 2022 and will run concurrently with the residency. "We are planning lots of surprises for Vegas, which nobody’s seen yet," Simmons teased. "We’re in the middle of putting that together."

General tickets for the Las Vegas residency will be available on Aug. 20. You can see the list of dates below.

Kiss, Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, 2021-22 Las Vegas Residency

Dec. 29, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021

Jan. 1, 2022

Jan. 19, 2022

Jan. 21, 2022

Jan. 22, 2022

Jan. 26, 2022

Jan. 28, 2022

Jan. 29, 2022

Feb. 2, 2022

Feb. 4, 2022

Feb. 5, 2022