Kiss Say a Bombastic Goodbye to Hollywood: Photo Gallery

With less than a month left in their touring career, Kiss is still managing to notch a few more first-time accomplishments. On Friday night, that meant performing at Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl for the first time.

"This is the last time we'll be playing Los Angeles," frontman Paul Stanley said early in the show. "I know it's sad, but it's also a joyous time, a time to celebrate everything we've done together."

Kiss' Los Angeles Concert History

According to Kiss Concert History Online, the band's first show in the Los Angeles area was Feb. 17, 1974 at the Long Beach Civic Auditorium. Two years later, they made a very splashy proper city debut with a two-night February 1976 stand at the Forum.

Much of Kiss' double live album Alive II was recorded during a three-show August 1977 return to the Forum, and in 1998 the band kicked off their Psycho Circus tour with a Halloween show at Dodger Stadium.

Kiss are scheduled to conclude their End of the Road farewell tour with a show at New York's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2.“ On the pragmatic level, this tour is a victory lap,” bassist Gene Simmons explained in 2019. “You’re proud of what you’ve done. But I know on the very last show I’m going to cry like a young girl.”