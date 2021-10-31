Watch Kiss Reunite With Bruce Kulick for Two Songs

Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick hit the stage alongside his former bandmates for two songs during a performance on the latest Kiss Kruise.

The group’s 12-track set list for their sail away show on Friday (Oct. 29) featured Kulick on “Tears Are Falling” and “Heaven’s On Fire,” delivered on the pool deck of the Norwegian Gem cruise ship. Fan-shot video of both songs plus the set list can be seen below.

Kulick has taken part in the last two Kruise events in the Bahamas. In 2018 he was seen alongside original guitarist Ace Frehley in a development described as “unexpected.” Kulick later said: “I had no idea I'd be up there for six songs," Kulick says. "I told Tommy [Thayer], 'I don't want to solo’… Ace just laughed and said, 'I don't wanna play this freaking thing, you do it!' So Tommy did it, and he did a great job. I know it looked great and it felt great and the fans got a great treat." The following year he took part in an acoustic set, joining the show for its second half and remaining until the end.

The latest Kruise also features Kulick performing separately, with other guest stars including Night Ranger, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach. “[T]his year we’re transforming the ship into our very own Psycho Circus,” the band said on the event website. “Fist pumping anthems on the open ocean, activities with your favorite bands, and beautiful beaches make this vacation one you just can’t find anywhere else. Join the Starchild, Demon, Spaceman and Catman, along with your Kiss Navy family for the vacation of a lifetime!”

Watch Kiss Perform with Bruce Kulick

Kiss Kruise X - Friday Set List

1. “Goin’ Blind”

2. “Plaster Caster”

3. “Love Her All I Can”

4. “Got to Choose”

5. “Shock Me”

6. “Christine 16”

7. “Tears Are Falling” – featuring Bruce Kulick

8. “Heaven’s On Fire” – featuring Bruce Kulick

9. “A World Without Heroes”

10. “Hotter Than Hell”

11. “Dr. Love”

12. “She”