Listen to King’s X’s First New Single in 14 Years, ‘Let It Rain’

King’s X have released their first new music in 14 years, a song titled “Let It Rain.”

The track comes from their upcoming album Three Sides of One, which will arrive on Sept. 2. Listen to "Let It Rain" below.

“When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time; it’s instinctual,” bassist and vocalist dUg Pinnick said in a statement. “When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry [Gaskill] and Ty [Tabor] for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

Guitarist Tabor added: “This time we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that.’ It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.” Meanwhile, drummer Gaskill reported: “I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly.”

Three Sides of One is the 13th King’s X album and follows XV, which was released in 2008. It’s available for pre-order now. The band have tour dates in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. scheduled through the end of October.

King’s X, ‘Three Sides of One’ Track Listing

1. “Let It Rain”

2. “Flood Pt. 1”

3. “Nothing But the Truth”

4. “Give It Up”

5. “All God’s Children”

6. “Take the Time”

7. “Festival”

8. “Swipe Up”

9. “Holidays”

10. “Watcher”

11. “She Called Me Home”

12. “Every Everywhere”