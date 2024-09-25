King Crimson Announces 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic ‘Red’

King Crimson has announced the release of a 50th-anniversary edition of their classic 1974 album Red.

The album, the band's last before a seven-year break, has long been a fan favorite for its mix of progressive and proto-metal music. The new version, available on Oct. 25, will come in several formats, including 2CD/2Blu-ray & 2LP 200-gram vinyl.

CDs will include new mixes by Steven Wilson, whose similar work on recent albums by Jethro Tull, Yes and others has been praised by prog fans.

"What I hear on Red is the best representation of 72-74 era lineup in the studio," Wilson notes in the press release announcing the box set. "In effect, this is a power trio record and their sound is just huge."

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every King Crimson Album

King Crimson included guitarist Robert Fripp, singer and bassist John Wetton and drummer Bill Bruford when Red, the band's seventh album, was recorded during the summer of 1974. By the time the album was released in early October, Fripp had broken up the group and didn't resume the King Crimson name until 1981's Discipline.

Red marked a heavier direction for the band, a conscious decision by Fripp while working with the scaled-back trio. (Additional musicians appear on a handful of tracks.) Various layering of guitars and keyboards also added to the dense sound of the self-produced recording.

What Is on the 50th Anniversary Edition of King Crimson's 'Red'?

The upcoming 50th-anniversary edition of Red includes new mixes of the album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround and Hi-Res Stereo by Wilson, new Elemental Mixes in Hi-Res Stereo by the band's manager David Singleton and tracks from the sessions reels.

Also included are all three mixes of the 1975 live album USA in Hi-Res Stereo, five previously unreleased concert recordings from the 1974 U.S. tour and the restored bootleg of the lineup’s final U.S. show in Central Park NYC on July 1, 1974.

You can see the track listing for the set below.

King Crimson, 'Red 50th Anniversary Edition' Track Listing

Disc 1 CD 2024 mixes and Additional Material

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Providence

5 Starless

Additional Material

2024 Instrumental Mixes

6 Fallen Angel

7 One More Red Nightmare

8 Starless - Edit

Produced and Mixed by Steven Wilson

* 9 Providence - Complete Track

Produced and Mixed by Robert Fripp and David Singleton

Disc 2 CD Elemental Mixes and Session Material

Elemental Mixes

1 Red

2 Fallen Angel

3 One More Red Nightmare

4 Starless - Percussion

5 Starless

The Making of Starless

6 Starless - Mellotron

7 Starless - Three Saxophones

8 Starless - Basic Take

9 Starless - Sax Solos

10 Starless - Cornet and Guitar Solos

11 Starless - Cornet takes

Produced and Mixed by David Singleton

Disc 3 Blu-Ray

USA

I * 1 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

DTS-HD MA 24/192 Stereo, 2013 Mix

Mixed by Robert Fripp, David Singleton and Tony Arnold

* 2 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

24/48 Stereo, 2005 Mix

Mixed by Ronan Chris Murphy

24/96 Stereo, 30th Anniversary Mix

* 3 June 28th, 1974, Casino Arena, NJ

24/48 Stereo, Original album mix

A Crimson Production, Remastered by Simon Heyworth and Robert Fripp, 2001

II USA Tour Concerts

24/48 Stereo

1 April 17th, 1974, Muthers, Nashville, TN

2 April 20th, 1974, Hollywood Sportatorium, Miami, FL

3 May 1st, 1974, Felt Forum, New York, NY

4 June 4th, 1974, Municipal Auditorium, San Antonio, Texas, TX

5 June 19th, 1974, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California, CA

The Final US Concert

24/48 Stereo

* 6 July 1st, 1974, Central Park, New York, NY

Disc 4 Blu-Ray

I Red

2024 mixes and Additional Material