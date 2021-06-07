King Crimson Announce 2021 U.S. Tour

King Crimson will return to the road this summer. A new tour called Music Is Our Friend will launch on July 22 in Clearwater, Fla., and end in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11.

With founding guitarist Robert Fripp at the helm, the band is rounded out with bassist Tony Levin, singer and multi-instrumentalist Jakko Jakszyk, multi-instrumentalist Mel Collins and drummers Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harris and Jeremy Stacey.

Many of the tour's performances will be opened by the Zappa Band, which includes features Frank Zappa alumni Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist) and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals) alongside Zappa Plays Zappa alums Jamie Kime (guitar) and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals).

“The Crimson Beast of Terror has woken from its enforced slumbering," Fripp wrote in a statement, "and is venturing out to stomp flat the psyches of innocents not yet experienced in the hammering onslaught of King Crimson’s uncompromising pounding — bish! bish! bish! — before turning on a beat to jellify hearts with gut-wrenching passion and soul-squeezing epic unfoldings to remind us that we are all mere subjects in the unfolding drama of the universe’s unfathomable mysteries while simultaneously rocking out and having a great time bopping about with Tony and Bobby and Gavin and Jakko and Mel and Pat and Jezza, too.”

You can see the complete list of tour dates below.

King Crimson, Music Is Our Friend 2021 Tour

Jul. 22 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jul. 23 - Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square

Jul. 24 - St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Ampitheater

Jul. 26 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Walt Disney Theater

Jul. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

Jul. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Jul. 30 - Fort Worth, TX @ Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Jul. 31 - Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center

Aug. 02 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amiptheater

Aug. 03 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy Ampitheater

Aug. 05, 2021- Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion*

Aug. 06 - Los Angeles @ The Greek*

Aug. 07 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Ballroom

Aug. 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC*

Aug. 24 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater*

Aug. 26 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC*

Aug. 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Ampitheater*

Aug. 28 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Ampitheater*

Aug. 29 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia*

Aug. 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre*

Sep. 01 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

Sep. 02 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights*

Sep. 04 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sep. 05 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl*

Sep. 07 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center*

Sep. 09 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium*

Sep. 10 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

Sep. 11 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

* Support from the Zappa Band.

