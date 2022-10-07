King Crimson Documentary Set for Physical Release

King Crimson has announced the physical release of their documentary film In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50.

The movie chronicles the influential prog-rock group’s career, covering everything from their multiple lineup changes, to moments of reinvention within their musical sound.

The standard edition of In the Court of the Crimson King will be released Nov. 11 and is available for pre-order. The two disc Blu-Ray/DVD set features the full documentary, an early edited version of the film and footage of the performance of “Starless” from the band’s final concert in Tokyo, Japan in December 2021.

A limited edition 8-disc boxed set edition will arrive Dec. 2. It contains two Blu-Rays, two DVDs and four CDs, packaged in four miniature gatefold sleeves, accompanied by a 48-page booklet. In addition to the feature film, the limited edition version includes live and studio recordings, video of the band’s 2019 performance at the Rock In Rio festival, the original soundtrack and more.

A full track listing for the limited edition can be found below.

In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 premiered at South By Southwest earlier this year. The film later enjoyed a limited theatrical run in the U.K. and was made available to streaming services in October.

In an interview with Filmmaker Magazine, director Toby Amies noted that King Crimson leader Robert Fripp was “not interested in making a conventional rock doc biography.”

“The idea was to avoid it being a lot of old men talking about the good old days, or the bad old days in some people’s cases,” Amies explained, “to try and make something that was more vital, something that was more in tune with the idea of King Crimson being a way of doing things as opposed to a set organism.”

'In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50' Limited Edition

BLU-RAY 2 and DVD 2

King Crimson - Tring: Live in the Studio

1. "Radical Action Suite"

2. "The Letters"

3. "Sailorʼs Tale"

4. "Cadence and Cascade"

5. "Fracture"

6. "Starless"

7. "Discipline"

King Crimson - Rock In Rio

1. "Drumzilla"

2. "Neurotica"

3. "Red"

4. "The Court of the Crimson King"

5. "Indiscipline"

6. "Epitaph"

7. "21st Century Schizoid Man"

Gentlemen of the Road

A 38-minute short film: Backstage with King Crimson

CDs 1-4 (Music From the Film Soundtrack and Beyond)

CD1

1. "Introductory Bellscape" - Live (2018)

2. "21st Century Schizoid Man" (edit)

3. "Moonchild" (including cadenzas) - Live in Philadelphia (2019)

4. "Cat Food" - from 'Cat Food' EP Alt. mix by David Singleton

5. "Lizard: i Prince Rupert Awakes" Recorded at Wessex Studios, 1970, Keith Tippett piano

ii Bolero iii Dawn Song iv Last Skirmish v Prince Rupertʼs Lament - Live in Rome (2018)

6. "The Letters" - Live in the studio

7. "Sailorʼs Tale" - Live in the studio

8. "Easy Money" - Live in Oakland (2019)

9. "Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part Two" - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson

CD 2

1. "Fracture" - Live in the studio

2. "Fallen Angel" - 2009 remaster by Robert Fripp and Simon Heyworth

3. "Discipline" - Live in the studio

4. "Cadence and Cascade" - Live in the studio

5. "The ConstruKction of Light" - Live In Nijmegen (2019)

6. "Peace" - Live in Vienna (2016)

7. "Matte Kudasai" (alt. intro) Recorded at Island Studios (1981)

8. "The Mincer" - Live in Zurich (1973)

9. "A Scarcity of Miracles" - Live in Japan (2015)

10. "Radical Action Suite" - Live in the studio

Radical Action I / Meltdown / Radical Action II / Level Five

11. "Peace a Theme" - mixed by Steven Wilson

CD 3

1. "Drumzilla" - Live in Los Angeles (2021)

2. "Waiting Man" - Live in Frejus (1982)

3. "Seizure" - Live in San Francisco (1998)

4. "The Talking Drum" - Alt. mix by Steven Wilson

5. "Indiscipline" - Live in Del Ray Beach (2021)

6. "Exposure" - Mixed by Steven Wilson 2021

7. "VROOOM" - Live in Toronto (2015)

8. "Coda: Marine 475" -Live in London (1996)

9. "Darts" - 2022 remaster by Marian Hafenstein

10. "Requiem" (Extended version) - mixed by Steven Wilson

CD 4

1. "Walk On: Rio" - Live in Rio de Janeiro (2019)

2. "Larksʼ Tongues In Aspic Part One" - Live in Stuttgart (2019)

3. "Breathless" - Live in Poland (2018)

4. "One More Red Nightmare" - Live in Sandy (2021)

5. "Epitaph" - Live in Rio de Janeiro (2020)

6. "Frame by Frame" - Live in Nashville (2019)

7. "Pictures of a City" - Live in Osaka (2021)

8. "Red" - Live in St. Augustine (2021)

9. "The Court of the Crimson King" - Live in Rio de Janeiro (2021)

10. "Starless" - Live in Tokyo (2021)