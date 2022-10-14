Judas Priest Resumes 50th-Anniversary Tour With Deep-Cut Set

Judas Priest resumed their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour on Thursday in Wallingford, Conn., breaking out a slew of deep cuts that hadn't been played live in years, sometimes decades.

You can see the full set list and videos from the performance below.

The Metal Gods opened their 17-song show with set staple "Electric Eye" before beginning to throw curveballs. According to setlist.fm, they then dusted off the Screaming for Vengeance track "Riding on the Wind," for the first time since 2005. Point of Entry single "Heading Out to the Highway" followed, marking the first of several tour debuts, including Firepower's title track, Angel of Retribution's "Judas Rising" and British Steel's "Steeler." Firepower cut "Never the Heroes" even made its live debut.

Other rarities included Painkiller's "Between the Hammer and the Anvil," which the band hadn't played since 2009, and Sad Wings of Destiny track "Genocide," its first known live performance since 1982. Stained Class' "Beyond the Realms of Death," Defenders of the Faith's "Jawbreaker" and the Screaming for Vengeance title track all appeared for the first time since 2015 as well.

Watch Judas Priest Play 'Genocide' on 10/13/22

Judas Priest's current tour leg is scheduled to run through Dec. 18, when they perform at Knotfest Brasil. The itinerary has room for them to attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, where they will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.

Watch Judas Priest Play 'Beyond the Realms of Death' on 10/13/22

Rob Halford confirmed to UCR that the band will perform at the ceremony, and former guitarist K.K. Downing and drummer Les Binks will both be involved in some capacity. The singer said "everybody's been very cool and agreeing" throughout the communications. "There's just been [an attitude of], 'Let's just relish this opportunity and jam and put everything on 11.'"

Watch Judas Priest Play 'Riding on the Wind' on 10/13/22

Judas Priest, Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, Conn., 10/13/22

1. "Electric Eye"

2. "Riding on the Wind" (first time live since 2005)

3. "Heading Out to the Highway" (tour debut)

4. "Jawbreaker" (first time live since 2015)

5. "Never the Heroes" (live debut)

6. "Beyond the Realms of Death" (first time live since 2015)

7. "Judas Rising" (tour debut)

8. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

9. "Steeler" (tour debut)

10. "Between the Hammer and the Anvil" (first time live since 2009)

11. "Halls of Valhalla"

12. "Firepower" (tour debut)

13. "Genocide" (first known live performance since 1982)

14. "Screaming for Vengeance" (first time live since 2015)

15. "Hell Bent for Leather"

16. "Breaking the Law"

17. "Living After Midnight"