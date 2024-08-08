Joni Mitchell Announces Volume Four of Archival Series

Joni Mitchell will release the next installment of her archival series, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), on Oct. 4.

Highlights from this collection include recordings and alternate takes from three of Mitchell's albums, Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus, plus live cuts from various tours, including Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue. It will be released as a 6-CD/digital version, as well as a 4-LP version that consists of Mitchell's "personal favorites" from the 6-CD version. Both can be pre-ordered now.

A complete track listing is available below, as well as the first song from the set, "Intro to Coyote / Coyote," recorded at the Forum in Montreal, Canada on Dec. 4, 1975.

Joni Mitchell's Upcoming Plans

Mitchell is currently scheduled to perform two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and 20, featuring special "Joni Jam" guests.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), 6CD Track Listing"



Disc One:

Rolling Thunder Revue

Live In Niagara Falls

Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, November 15, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

1. Jericho

Live at Harvard Square Theater

Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

2. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth

3. Edith and the Kingpin

4. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, November 21, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

5. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth

6. Harry’s House

Live in Bangor

Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

7. A Case of You

Gordon Lightfoot’s House

Toronto, ON, Canada, November 30, 1975

Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal

8. Woman of Heart and Mind

Live at Montreal Forum

Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan

9. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth

10. Intro to Coyote

11. Coyote

1976 Tour of the United States

Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan

(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

12. Help Me

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

13. Love or Money

14. Free Man in Paris

15. For The Roses

16. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire

17. Big Yellow Taxi

18. Shades of Scarlett Conquering

Live at Nassau Coliseum

Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976

19. For Free

Disc Two:



Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

1. Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

2. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

Live in Madison

Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976

3. Just Like This Train

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

4. Shadows and Light

5. In France They Kiss on Main Street

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

6. Traveling (Hejira)

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

7. Edith and the Kingpin

8. Talk To Me

9. Harry’s House/Centerpiece

10. Intro to Furry Sings the Blues

11. Furry Sings The Blues

12. Trouble Child

13. Rainy Night House

Live at Duke University

Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976

14. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow

Live at Music Hall

Boston, MA, February 19, 1976

15. Raised on Robbery

16. The Jungle Line

17. Twisted

Disc Three:



Hejira Demos

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976

Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

1. Furry Sings The Blues

2. Traveling (Hejira)

3. Dreamland

4. Talk To Me

5. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter

6. Black Crow

7. Amelia

8. Blue Motel Room

9. A Strange Boy

Rolling Thunder Revue

Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976

Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by

Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

10. Black Cow

11. Intro to Song For Sharon

12. Song For Sharon

Hejira Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

13. Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)

14. Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)

Disc Four:



Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

1. "Save Magic" (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version)

2. Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)

Mingus Sessions

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

3. Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)

4. A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version – Take 6)

5. Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)

Live at Bread & Roses Festival

Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

6. Introduction

7. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

8. Intro to A Chair In The Sky

9. A Chair In The Sky

10. Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

11. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

12. Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

13. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Mingus Early Alternate Version

Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,

Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon

14. A Good Suit and A Good Haircut

15. God Must Be A Boogie Man

16. Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul

17. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Five:



1. Sue and the Holy River

Mingus Sessions

A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1979

Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy

2. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey

Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power

National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 6, 1979

3. Introduction – Graham Nash

4. Big Yellow Taxi

1979 Tour Rehearsals

SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

Recorded by Joel Bernstein

5. Jericho

6. Help Me

1979 Tour of the United States

Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium

Queens, NY, August 25, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

7. Big Yellow Taxi

8. Just Like This Train

9. In France They Kiss On Main Street

10. Coyote

11. Edith and The Kingpin

12. Free Man In Paris

13. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

14. Jaco’s Solo/ Third Stone From The Sun

15. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines

Disc Six:



1. Amelia

2. Pat’s Solo

3. Hejira

4. Don’s Solo

5. Dreamland

6. Black Crow

7. Furry Sings The Blues

8. Intro to God Must Be A Boogie Man

9. God Must Be A Boogie Man

10. Raised On Robbery

11. Shadows and Light

12. The Last Time I Saw Richard

13. Why Do Fools Fall In Love

Live in Philadelphia

Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, August 28, 1979

Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne

14. Woodstock

Live at Greek Theatre

Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979

Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan

15. Intro to A Chair In The Sky

16. A Chair In The Sky