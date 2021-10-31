Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams Cancel Shows After Positive COVID Tests

Jon Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams were forced to cancel separate live appearances last night (Oct. 30) after testing positive for COVID-19.

Adams was scheduled to perform as part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In Bon Jovi's case, fans were already in the venue and waiting for the show to start.

Variety reported that Bon Jovi's audience were told via a PA announcement that the concert would not go ahead. It was part of Bon Jovi’s three-day Halloween Weekend Getaway at the city’s Loews Hotels, with sold-out tickets having cost up to $2,150 per person. Planned events included a costume party, a photo opportunity with the singer, limited-edition souvenirs and access to his "intimate acoustic storyteller performance and Q&A."

“A rep for the musician confirmed… ‘Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine’,” the report continued. “Backed by the group Kings of Suburbia, the band did not play out of an abundance of caution.”

Eyewitness accounts on social media show that Bon Jovi had been mingling with fans as close as two hours ahead of the diagnosis being made. “Oh boy… can we just have a do over of 2019?” rock journalist Mitch Lafon asked, posting an example of some fans’ responses.

Adams had been set to perform during Tina Turner’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night, but was replaced by country star Keith Urban. “All participants in the Rock Hall ceremony were required to show a negative COVID test regardless of vaccination status,” Variety reported. “A rep for Adams confirms the positive test and [says] that Adams is fully vaccinated and showing no symptoms.”

