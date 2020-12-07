Hear Jon Bon Jovi Cover a Trio of Famous Christmas Songs

Jon Bon Jovi has released covers of three cherished Yuletide songs dubbed A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas, just in time for the 2020 holiday season.

You can listen to all three tracks below. They are also available on major streaming and digital platforms.

The Bon Jovi frontman went unplugged for his update of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' festive 1992 tune “Christmas All Over Again,” delivering the old favorite over an upbeat acoustic guitar, violin, piano and percussion.

Things get more solemn for “If I Get Home on Christmas Day.” The poignant ballad, originally made famous by Elvis Presley in 1971, gives Bon Jovi the chance to showcase his range. He croons over a minimalist track, pining for a loved one during the holiday season.

Listen to Jon Bon Jovi Perform 'Christmas All Over Again'

The three-song set closes with a cover of “Fairytale of New York,” a classic Christmas tune by the Pogues. There are a couple of notable differences from the Celtic punk band's 1987 original, which featured the dual male/female vocals of frontman Shane MacGowan and singer-songwriter Kirsty MacColl. Bon Jovi goes it alone while changing an offensive lyric, but otherwise kept the Irish-folk influences and a jig-like rhythm.

His surprise holiday release continues what has been a busy year for Bon Jovi. The biggest news was his band's first new album in four years. 2020 arrived in October, after being initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to Jon Bon Jovi Perform 'If I Get Home on Christmas Day'

Bon Jovi followed that up with On a Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020, a concert film which streamed for free on Nov. 27. The online event featured the Bon Jovi band performing their 2020 LP during an intimate session in Nashville.

Much of the rest of the year was spent raising funds for charitable causes, as Bon Jovi worked in support of Invictus Games Foundation, COVID relief, and his own JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Listen to Jon Bon Jovi Perform 'Fairytale of New York'

Bon Jovi Albums Ranked