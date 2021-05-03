Johnny Van Zant Quarantining After Contracting COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant has confirmed that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It’s been one heck of a week,” the rocker explained in a video posted to Facebook (and embedded below).”We are all on quarantine around here due to me coming down with the virus first. And I spread it to everybody else. And I had no clue I had it. That’s the scary thing about this virus.”

Van Zant went on to detail his surprise at contracting the coronavirus, explaining that he’d gotten “the Pfizer shots,” seemingly referring to one of the COVID-19 vaccines. He did not note how recently the shots were given, nor did he say whether he’d waited the required two weeks following vaccination.

“But that just goes to show how powerful this virus is,” the rocker continued. “So for those of you who think there is no virus, I’m living proof right now talking to you that there is.”

Despite his diagnosis, Van Zant appeared to be in good spirits throughout the clip, smiling and strumming a guitar as he shared the news with his fans. The rocker encouraged viewers to “Wash your hands, wear your mask,” before adding, “If we can save one person, it’s worth it.”

Van Zant’s revelation comes just as Lynyrd Skynyrd has announced a co-headlining concert with country music star Brad Paisley at the NFL Hall of Fame this summer. Dubbed the “Concert of Legends,” the performance will take place Aug. 9 in Canton, Ohio, wrapping the 2021 Pro-Football Hall of Fame enshrinement week.

