John Prine’s Wife Thanks Fans for ‘Outpouring of Love’

John Prine’s wife, Fiona, has released her first statement since her husband’s death from coronavirus-related complications on April 7.

“Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville,” Fiona explained. “We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John was the love of my life and adored by our sons Jody, Jack and Tommy, daughter-in-law Fanny and by our grandchildren.”

Fiona went on to detail John’s battle with COVID-19. The singer-songwriter was diagnosed with the disease last month and was hospitalized on March 26. Prine - who had previously battled cancer - was soon afflicted with pneumonia in both lungs, and “in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt, he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body," she wrote.

In the musician’s final moments, Fiona was by his side. “I sat with John - who was deeply sedated - in the hours before he passed, and will be forever grateful for that opportunity,” the widow recalled.

You can read Fiona Prine’s message in its entirety below.

The singer’s death prompted a flood of condolences on social media, including messages from Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, Flea, Paul Stanley and Robbie Robertson.

In her statement, Fiona went on to send her own “condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time,” while also thanking fans for the “outpouring of love” she and her family have received. “John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share,” she said in closing.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Prine family is asking for donations to the nonprofit groups Thistle Farms, Room in the Inn or the Nashville Rescue Mission.