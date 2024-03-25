Watch John Paul Jones Perform With Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth

John Paul Jones performed with Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth on Sunday evening at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The former Led Zeppelin bassist played a selection of instrumental songs with Moore. It was his final show of the weekend, having also performed Friday and Saturday night.

You can view fan-filmed footage of Jones' appearance with Moore below.

READ MORE: When John Paul Jones Finally Released His First Solo Album

At Friday's show, Jones played a number of Led Zeppelin classics: "Your Time Is Gonna Come," "No Quarter," "When the Levee Breaks," "Since I've Been Loving You" and "Going to California."

On Saturday evening, Jones performed as part of Sons of Chipotle, which features Finnish cellist Anssi Karttunen. (That performance marked the duo's very first U.S. appearance.)

According to the Big Ears website, the collaborative show with Moore was Jones' idea, but it was not the first time the two have played together. They did so in 2019 at the 100 Club in London, a benefit concert for the London Musicians' Collective.

Jones does not perform live often — his most recent concerts prior to Big Ears took place in 2022 when he joined Dave Grohl and Josh Homme for a revival of Them Crooked Vultures. The trio played at both Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that year, in London and in Los Angeles.