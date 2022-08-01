Joe Walsh has revealed the lineup for his sixth annual VetsAid charity concert, and this year's lineup includes a newly reunited James Gang. Walsh first played with the band in 1968. The performance will include Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters, who rounded out the trio with Walsh on 1970's classic James Gang Rides Again.

The show will take place on Nov. 13 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and will also include Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. The concert is being billed as the James Gang's "final performance."

Walsh lived in Ohio when he was younger and attended Kent State University. He left the James Gang in 1972 to form Barnstorm. It was Walsh who conceived this year's VetsAide bill, which includes artists with Ohio ties: James Gang and Nine Inch Nails are both from Cleveland; the Black Keys from Akron; the Breeders are from Dayton; and Grohl is from Warren.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

Proceeds from the concert will be donated directly to veterans' services. VetsAid plans to distribute grants exclusively to organizations based in Ohio this year. Since its inaugural show in 2017, VetsAid has disbursed $2 million to various organizations that support veterans and their families.

Tickets for the 2022 show will go on sale on Aug. 5.