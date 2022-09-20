Joe Walsh Announces Livestream for 2022 VetsAid Concert

Joe Walsh announced a livestream for his recently detailed 2022 VetsAid concert, which includes the "final performance" of his newly reunited James Gang. The event, booked for Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, will stream on Veeps on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. EST.

The lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid includes artists with direct ties to Ohio, where Walsh lived when he was younger. This year’s lineup also features Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys and the Breeders. Cleveland native Drew Carey will host the concert, and proceeds will directly benefit veterans’ services.

"The arena show sold so fast that we just had to find a way to share the James Gang reunion and this historic night of Ohio rock 'n' roll with more fans across America and the world," Walsh said in a statement. "We at VetsAid learned how to livestream over the past two years so I’m proud to partner again with Veeps to bring this show directly to fans whether it’s in their living rooms, in their local VFW halls or even just watching on their mobile phones so that we can raise even more money for Ohio vets and their families.

"And, thanks to our new partnerships with Fandiem and Bandsintown," he continued, "one lucky donor will even win an all-expenses trip to Columbus to come to the show as my special guest and even grab a cup of joe with Joe! That’s me!”

The livestream is available to purchase now for $19.99, and buyers can re-watch for 48 hours after the event begins. Fans can donate, earning their chance to win the trip, at the Fandiem website.