Joe Satriani and Steve Vai to Tour as SatchVai Band

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have announced joint appearances as the SachVai Band, with another studio collaboration to follow. The Surfing with the Hydra Tour kicks off next summer, with more dates to come.

They've shared stages together – notably as part of the G3 tours – but never in a stand-alone group. See a complete list of announced dates below. Presales are set to begin later this week.

"I'm so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again," Satriani said in an official statement. "Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we've never stopped!"

The first leg of the SatchVai Band's tour kicks off in June 2025, with confirmed stops in London, Paris, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. Major festival appearances include Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares en Scene.

"Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor," Vai said. "He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!"

Listen to 'The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1'

When Does the SatchVai Band Pre-Sale Begin?

Satriani and Vai released a sweeping stand-alone single, "The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1," last spring as they played select U.S. cities where both of their solo bands appeared. Their next single is due before the SatchVai Band begins these summer shows in 2025.

Satriani is coming off well-received dates with Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Tour, while Vai has been part of the King Crimson offshoot band Beat. Pre-sale tickets for SatchVai Band shows will be available starting Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 11 and 12, with general sales opening on Friday, Dec. 13.

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai's 2025 Surfing with the Hydra Tour:

June 13 – York, UK @ Barbican

June 14 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

June 17 – Glasgow, SC @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

June 18 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

June 19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

June 21 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 22 – Paris, FR @ Palais Des Congres

June 23 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

June 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Afas

June 26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

June 29 – Helsinki, FI @ House of Culture

June 30 – Tampere, FI @ Tampere Hall

July 2 – Uppsala, SE @ Parksnackan

July 3 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

July 5 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

July 8 – Munich, DE @ Tollwood Festival

July 10 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

July 11 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

July 12 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus Zürich

July 13 – Milan, IT @ Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa

July 15 – Pordenone, IT @ Parco San Valentino

July 16 – Perugia, IT @ Umbria Jazz

July 17 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park

July 18 – Saint-Julien, FR @ Guitares en Scene Festival

July 20 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

July 22 – Sofia, BG @ National Palace of Culture