Hear Joe Satriani on Kitt Wakeley’s New Orchestral-Rock Song

Joe Satriani adds a soaring guitar solo to "Conflicted," a track from producer and composer Kitt Wakeley's new album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The three-minute tune, available digitally on Feb. 26, pairs Satriani's layered melodies with massive strings, brass, live drums and electronics. Past the halfway point, the guitar virtuoso breaks into a signature passage full of intricate hammer-ons and bends.

You can hear the piece below.

Wakeley's new LP, Symphony of Sinners and Saints, also features Satriani on the song "Forgive Me." The album, out May 21, follows 2018's Midnight in Macedonia.

"Kitt Wakeley's ‘Conflicted’ and ‘Forgive Me’ are epic musical gems full of powerful emotions and sonic surprises," Satriani said in a statement. "Playing guitar on Kitt’s new album has been a fun, exhilarating experience, and a musical challenge, too. Kitt's huge, cinematic sound makes each one of his songs a powerful sonic journey. I’m so happy I was able contribute to this stellar album."

Wakeley added, "To have someone of Joe’s talent is always a plus, but to have his creativity and input is even better. Add in the fact that he’s an incredibly nice person to work with, and you’ve got pure Satriani magic."

Symphony of Sinners and Saints, led by Wakeley on synths and piano, was coproduced, engineered and mixed by Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg).

In the below behind-the-scenes video, the composer details the album's orchestral recording sessions at London's Abbey Road Studios. "I've learned that if I want to do something, I say it out loud," he says. "So I said out loud, 'I want to record at Abbey Road.' I mean: Beatles, Elton John, Rolling Stones. There's just the ambiance of it. It's almost haunting."

Satriani, who released his Shapeshifting LP in April 2020, participated in the virtual Six String Salute concert last fall. The event, which raised money for touring and venue crew affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, also featured guitarists Steve Vai, Styx's Tommy Shaw, the Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson and former Genesis member Steve Hackett.