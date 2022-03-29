Joe Satriani Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Joe Satriani announced his first tour since the start of the pandemic.

A lengthy U.S. leg launches Sept. 21 in Riverside, Calif., and wraps Nov. 19 in Dallas, followed by rescheduled European shows in early 2023. Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale on April 1. You can see the dates below.

Satriani — who joined the Experience Hendrix tour in 2019 — recruited drummer Kenny Aronoff, bassist Bryan Beller and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte for the upcoming run.

On April 8, the guitar virtuoso will release his 19th album, The Elephants of Mars, which features the previously issued singles "Faceless" and "Sahara." In an earlier statement, he described challenging himself to "set a new standard" with the project, which follows 2020’s Shapeshifting.

"I want to show people that an instrumental guitar album can contain far more creative and entertaining elements than I think people are using right now," Satriani said. He added, "We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

Satriani told UCR in 2021 that he'd created two new albums — one instrumental, one vocal — during quarantine, after being sidelined from touring.

Joe Satriani 2022 U.S. Tour

Sept. 21 - Fox Performing Arts Center @ Riverside, CA

Sept. 22 - Balboa Theatre @ San Diego, CA

Sept. 23 - Orpheum Theatre @ Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 24 - Talking Stick Resort @ Scottsdale, AZ

Sept. 25 - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort @ Reno, NV

Sept. 26 - Bob Hope Theater @ Stockton, CA

Sept. 28 - The Moore Theatre @ Seattle, WA

Sept. 29 - Bing Crosby Theater @ Spokane, WA

Sept. 30 - Elsinore Theatre @ Salem, OR

Oct. 2 - Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA

Oct. 4 - Paramount Theatre @ Denver, CO

Oct. 6 - Stiefel Theatre @ Salina, KS

Oct. 7 - Hoyt Sherman Theatre @ Des Moines, IA

Oct. 8 - The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO

Oct. 9 - State Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 12 - Chicago Theatre @ Chicago, IL

Oct. 13 - Peoria Civic Center Theatre @ Peoria, IL

Oct. 14 - Kalamazoo State Theatre @ Kalamazoo, MI

Oct. 15 - Honeywell Center @ Wabash, IN

Oct. 16 - Canton Palace Theatre @ Canton, OH

Oct. 17 - Count Basie Center for the Arts @ Red Bank, NJ

Oct. 19 - Carolina Theatre @ Durham, NC

Oct. 20 - Palace Theatre @ Greensburg, PA

Oct. 21 - MGM Northfield Park @ Northfield, OH

Oct. 22 - Taft Theatre @ Cincinnati, OH

Oct. 23 - Brown County Music Center @ Nashville, IN

Oct. 24 - Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN

Oct. 26 - Warner Theatre @ Washington, DC

Oct. 27 - Beacon Theatre @ New York City, NY

Oct. 29 - Danforth Music Hall @ Toronto, ON

Nov. 2, 3 - Ridgefield Playhouse @ Ridgefield, CT

Nov. 4 - Scottish Rite Auditorium @ Collingswood, NJ

Nov. 5 - Orpheum Theatre @ Boston, MA

Nov. 7 - Atlanta Symphony Hall @ Atlanta, GA

Nov. 9 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall @ Ponte Vedra, FL

Nov. 10 - Hard Rock Live @ Orlando, FL

Nov. 11 - The Parker Ft @ Lauderdale, FL

Nov. 12 - Ruth Eckerd Hall @ Clearwater, FL

Nov. 14 - Mars Music Hall @ Huntsville, AL

Nov. 16 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts @ San Antonio, TX

Nov. 17 - Paramount Theatre @ Austin, TX

Nov. 18 - House of Blues @ Houston, TX

Nov. 19 - Majestic Theatre @ Dallas, TX