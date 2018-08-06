From the looks of things, late-night host Jimmy Fallon was feeling no pain while dining at a Hamptons restaurant this past weekend. But we're not sure the establishment's other patrons, who were subjected to his apparently drunken take on Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," can say the same.

According to TMZ, Fallon's impromptu a cappella performance took place at the Palm in East Hampton, N.Y. The comedian -- who has delivered humorous impressions of other iconic rock singers on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the past -- can be seen serenading a fellow customer with a particularly piercing rendition of GNR's breakthrough hit.

To be honest, this performance made us wish for a warm, safe place to hide, although the restaurant's guests seem to be having a great time. Guess you had to be there. But seriously, if a non-celebrity pulled this stunt while everybody was trying to eat an expensive dinner, it would go over a bit differently, right?

Guns N' Roses recently wrapped up the European summer leg of their wildly successful Not in This Lifetime reunion tour, and are off the road until a short string of international dates starts in November.

Guitarist Slash will be releasing a new album with his other band, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, soon. Living the Dream comes out on Sept. 21; the album's first single, "Driving Rain," was released a couple of weeks ago.

If highly speculative and completely unverified rumors are to be believed, singer Axl Rose just might in Vancouver recording a new album with AC/DC. While neither Rose nor anyone from AC/DC's camp has commented on or confirmed the news, fans have reported seeing guitarist Stevie Young and drummer Paul Rudd in the Canadian city, where the group recorded their three most recent albums.

In 2016, Rose helped AC/DC complete their Rock or Bust tour when longtime singer Brian Johnson was ordered off the road due to hearing problems. There have been unconfirmed reports that guitarist and leader Angus Young intends to record a new album with Rose on vocals.