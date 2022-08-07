Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005.

In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.

“As a matter of fact, Kelly just did a lead vocal on a new song during our last break,” he said. “So yeah, there will be something coming out.” He admitted that he couldn’t offer any details for the usual reasons, adding: “but yes, there is new music on the chopping block and it is good.”

The bassist went on to hail Hansen’s addition to the lineup and his contributions to performances over the past 17 years. “There is absolutely no question about it – there is no one, absolutely no one else [who should be Foreigner's singer]," Pilson declared. "He has proved himself so many times.”

Reflecting on his own Foreigner tenure, Pilson called his role "a dream gig." "What an amazing band, all the players and singers, everybody is so great. We love each other, personally. And we've got these amazing songs to play every night," he explained. “If you’re gonna be doing this at this point in one’s career, it’s got to feel right and it’s got to be family. And it is. And that’s why I’m doing it.”

Band leader Jones isn’t always able to appear with the group due to longstanding health issues. But Pilson reported: “He’s actually in quite good health right now. He’ll be at shows. It’s sporadic… but he’s doing great.”

Foreigner are currently touring North America, with dates further afield in a schedule that runs until Nov. 20.