Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React

The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the message read. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

As word of Beck’s death became public, many fellow artists took to social media to pay their respects.

Rod Stewart, whose friendship with Beck stretches back to the '60s when the two were bandmates in the Jeff Beck Group, remembered the guitarist as "the greatest." "Jeff Beck was on another planet," the singer declared. "He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since."

Likewise, Wood referred to Beck as "one of my band of brothers," while his Rolling Stones bandmate, Mick Jagger, described Beck as a "wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world."

“I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” tweeted Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi. “Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special and distinctively brilliant! He will be missed.”

“Wow. What awful news,” declared Kiss frontman Paul Stanley, who honored Beck as “one of the all-time guitar masters.” “From the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.”

In a series of tweets, the Kinks' Dave Davies admitted he was "shocked and bewildered" by Beck's death. "I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me," Davies insisted. "Jeff Beck, it don’t make sense I don’t get it. He was a good friend and a great guitar player."

Meanwhile, fellow guitar god Jimmy Page paid tribute to Beck in a post on Instagram. “The six-stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions,” Page wrote. “Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff, I will miss you along with your millions of fans.”

See these tributes and more below.