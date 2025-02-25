Jason Bonham will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's Physical Graffiti with a 21-city summer 2025 tour.

The tour kicks off May 3 in Wallingford, CT and is currently scheduled to conclude May 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Bonham's late father Jason and his Zeppelin bandmates released the double album - considered by many (but not all) as the group's masterpiece - on February 24, 1975. It is home to classic tracks such as "In My Time of Dying," "Trampled Underfoot" and "Kashmir," which singer Robert Plant considers the peak of the band's career.

“This is my favorite Led Zeppelin album of all time," Bonham said in a press release announcing the tour, while also promising to add more dates to the current itinerary. "Being able to celebrate it the way we are planning on this tour is something I am extremely excited about. I can’t wait for people to come out and see these shows and celebrate this extraordinary record with us. And don’t worry there will be plenty of other songs that you also love played that night."

Bonham spent last summer touring with Sammy Hagar as part of the Van Halen-themed Best of All Worlds tour. 2024 also saw the release of V, his fifth album as a member of Black Country Communion. The group features Bonham alongside Glenn Hughes, Joe Bonamassa and Derek Sherinian.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 via Bonham's official website.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening 2025 Tour Dates

Sat, May 03: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun, May 04: Stamford, CT – Stamford Palace Theatre

Tue, May 06: Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

Wed, May 07: Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

Fri, May 09: North Kansas City, MO – VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City

Sat, May 10: Tulsa, OK – The Cove Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino

Sun, May 11: Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Tue, May 13: Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Thu, May 15: Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri, May 16: Robinsonville, MS – Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica

Sat, May 17: St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

Mon, May 19: Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

Tue, May 20: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed, May 21: Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Fri, May 23: Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

Sat, May 24: Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sun, May 25: Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery

Wed, May 28: San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

Thu, May 29: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri, May 30: Henderson, NV – Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

Sat, May 31 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre