How Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros Suddenly Came Alive

Both of Perry Farrell’s best-known bands have started making a lot of noise all of a sudden.

To be fair, Jane’s Addiction was already set for a busy year. They scheduled a handful of festival dates this summer, including Lollapalooza and Welcome to Rockville, but later had to pull out due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s ongoing battle with long COVID.

Farrell’s other group Porno for Pyros subsequently replaced Jane’s Addiction on those concert bills, delivering their first live shows in more than 25 years. Then things got even more interesting.

Videos and pictures on social media appear to show a Jane’s Addiction reunion with co-founder Eric Avery. The bassist played on their beloved early albums Nothing’s Shocking and Ritual de lo Habitual, but has been gone for more than a decade. Avery's return alongside Farrell, Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins would finally reconstruct the classic Jane’s Addiction lineup.

Farrell has also confirmed that Jane’s Addiction is back in the studio. Their most recent album, 2011’s The Great Escape Artist, didn't feature Avery. There’s been an even longer wait for new Porno for Pyros songs.

Farrell’s other group hasn’t put out an album since 1996. In fact, they were largely dormant for the better part of 25 years until playing the Lolla2020 live-stream event in the lockdown era – and that reunion apparently led back to the studio. In addition to dates filling in for Jane’s Addiction, Porno for Pyros are also recording new material.

It unclear when either album would be completed and released. In the meantime, Jane’s Addiction is poised to embark on the Spirits On Fire Tour with Smashing Pumpkins beginning Oct. 2. Depending on how far they are along in the process, the band could potentially release something prior to the tour, or test out new material during these shows.

Porno for Pyros don’t have any further concerts announced for 2022. Since Farrell and Perkins pull double duty in both bands, however, it’s possible Porno for Pyros may have to take a break from recording. That is, unless they take advantage of the modern technology that makes it possible to work on music in just about any locale.