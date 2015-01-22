Red Dragon Cartel Postpone Shows Following Jake E. Lee’s Injury

Red Dragon Cartel have postponed a few shows following Jake E. Lee's back injury. The 57-year-old guitarist, who played with Ozzy Osbourne in the mid-'80s, leads the band, which released its self-titled debut album in 2014.

"Due to do an injury in his back, Jake E Lee and Red Dragon Cartel are forced to postpone their shows scheduled from Jan 23-26," reads a statement on the band's Facebook page. "Jake and the band wanted to play very much and apologize to their fans. Jake is now receiving treatment and he hopes to be back in action shortly."

Postponed dates include tomorrow night's show in Costa Mesa, Calif., Saturday's concert in San Jose and a show scheduled for Jan. 26 in Seattle.

The group recently replaced its bass player, Ron Mancuso, who wanted to return to his production career. Stepping in for him is Greg Chaisson, who previously played with Lee in Badlands (which also included singer Ray Gillen, who briefly played with Black Sabbath during the same era Lee was gigging with Osbourne, and Kiss drummer Eric Singer).

Red Dragon Cartel will get back on the road early next month with a show in Toronto, presuming Lee's back is in better shape by then.

