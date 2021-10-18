Jack White Releases Explosive New Solo Track ‘Taking Me Back’

Jack White has released an explosive new song titled "Taking Me Back," along with a mellow, Appalachian-inspired version of the tune titled "Taking Me Back (Gently)."

The electric version of "Taking Me Back" features the same type of fuzzed-out guitar riffs and bombastic drums that turned the White Stripes into rock royalty more than 20 years ago. "When I'm down on the floor you'll see / That no one will notice me / It's breaking my back / Breaking my back," the singer wails before unleashing a barrage of incendiary blues solos.

"Taking Me Back" is White's first solo release since the 2018 album Boarding House Reach, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, marking his third consecutive chart-topper. White handles all instrumental and vocal duties on the new track.

Both versions of "Taking Me Back" also come with music videos. The electric version is featured in the new trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the lyric video features footage from the game. The "Gently" remix, meanwhile, is accompanied by an all-blue visualizer featuring footage of a satellite exploring space and astronauts landing on the moon. You can watch both below.

White has stayed busy recently with a variety of musical and entrepreneurial endeavors. He released The White Stripes Greatest Hits in December, and in July he launched the Jack White Art & Design website to showcase his furniture and upholstery, graphic design, sculptures and more. Last month, White also opened a Third Man Records store in London, following brick-and-mortar establishments in Nashville and Detroit.

Watch the Lyric Video for Jack White's 'Taking Me Back'

Watch the Visualizer Video for Jack White's 'Taking Me Back (Gently)'