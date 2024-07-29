Watch Jack White and Conan O’Brien Perform at Newport Folk Fest

Jack White and Conan O'Brien served as the final guests at Sunday evening's Newport Folk Festival lineup, joining forces for a duet of the White Stripes' "We're Going to Be Friends."

"We're going to do a song about friendship," White said, before they began the song, which was first released on the White Stripes' 2001 album White Blood Cells. It was the last song ever performed on O'Brien's NBC late night show, and the comedian also uses it for his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend. Then the pair performed Eddie Cochran's "Twenty Flight Rock."

You can watch clips from the show below.

Jack White's New Album

White recently announced a new album — sort of. Earlier this month, an unlabeled LP began popping up in the bags of Third Man Records shoppers, given to them at no cost. It doesn't appear to have a title, with only the words "No Name" branded on the vinyl, but contains 13 tracks of seemingly brand new material from White.

No details have been officially announced. When asked about the album, a Third Man Records executive told UCR: "Not really sure what you're talking about, but would be a great day to go and buy a record in the [Detroit] Cass corridor."

On July 27, White played a benefit show for the American Legion Post 82 in Nashville, at which he played six songs from the new album. He offered up no further information, apart from telling the crowd "I got something special for you at that merch table on your way out" (via Stereogum), which turned out to be copies of the new LP, this time featuring a blue album cover.

Watch Jack White and Conan O'Brien Perform 'We're Going to Be Friends'

Watch Jack White and Conan O'Brien Perform 'Twenty Flight Rock'