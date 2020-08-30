Jack Osbourne had some harsh words for The Daily Mail after the British newspaper published photos of his father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

The U.K. outlet posted images of the Black Sabbath frontman out in Los Angeles, claiming it was Ozzy’s “first public sighting out and about in months amid his Parkinson's battle.” In the newspaper’s opinion, the legendary singer looked “nearly unrecognizable after allowing his signature raven locks to go grey.”

It was this criticism that seemed to get under Jack’s skin.

“Dear bullshit tabloid journalists,” the younger Osbourne began a message posted to his Facebook page. “In case you haven’t noticed, it is not really recommended for people with Parkinson's to go get their hair dyed during a fucking global pandemic”.

“Just because my father’s hair isn't his normal color at the moment doesn't mean shit,” Jack continued. “He's 71 and recovering from severe spine surgery, moreover he's on vacation. It's amazing that he can have a 50 year career, selling millions of albums and all that you assholes wanna talk about his hair roots. Have some respect and decency... oh wait I forgot your kind lost that long ago. It's time you were held just as accountable for your actions as the rest of us. Shame on you all."

The Daily Mail has been a consistent source of controversy over the years, losing high-profile lawsuits to Elton John, author J.K. Rowling and first lady Melania Trump (among others).

Ozzy, of course, is no stranger to English tabloid attention. The rocker has made headlines throughout his career for everything from substance abuse, to biting the head off a bat.