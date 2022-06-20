Iron Maiden to Cover Paul Di’Anno’s Surgery Costs

Iron Maiden arranged to cover former singer Paul Di’Anno’s medical expenses, bringing an 18-month fan fundraiser to an end.

Di’Anno previously reported he urgently needed knee surgery, which had since been scheduled for July 5. The fundraiser began in January 2021 and had raised around $15,000 – just over half the target – until organizers announced its closure.

The development comes after Di’Anno attended a Maiden concert in Croatia last month and reconnected with bassist Steve Harris. The wheelchair-bound singer had just played his first show in six years. He had been living in Croatia for some time, where friends helped with his daily needs.

“I am very excited to announce that the Iron Maiden team have kindly agreed to cover the remaining cost of Paul Di'Annio's operation,” said Kastro Pergjoni, one of the organizers and owner of the Cart and Horses pub in London, where Maiden player their earliest shows.

His Facebook post noted that "not only are Iron Maiden the best band on this planet, they are kindhearted and supported by an amazing team. As a result of this fantastic news, I will be closing the fundraising on June 21. I would like to express my huge thanks to everyone that has donated; you all made a difference and made this happen for Paul.”

Pergjoni said it had been a “tremendous journey” with a “never-ending list” of supporters, noting the efforts of Di’Anno’s daily assistants Stjepan and Violeta Juras. "I’d like to thank Paul for placing so much trust in me even though we've had our differences," he said. "Sorry, Paul, all my decisions were based in the best interest for your health.

“The one thing I have learned from this experience is that the Maiden family is truly special and I pride myself in being a part of this.”

Speaking soon after he spent a short time with Harris and Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, Di’Anno said, "Last weekend was absolutely amazing … we actually hadn’t met for a long time. And it was brilliant because I met up with Steve’s sister Linda first, whom I hadn’t seen in about 30 years. And then Steve was amazing, and then Rod as well – it’s made my whole year, actually. It was fantastic. It was pretty awesome."