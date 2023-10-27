Iron Maiden Announces ‘Future Past’ Fall 2024 North American Tour

Iron Maiden has extended their Future Past Tour with a string of North American dates scheduled for October and November 2024.

The trek begins on Oct. 4 in San Diego and concludes on Nov. 17 in San Antonio. The arena and amphitheater run also includes a stop at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday. You can see the full list of tour dates below.

What to Expect on Iron Maiden's Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden's Future Past Tour features one of the band's most ambitious set lists in recent memory, focusing equally on 1986's Somewhere in Time and 2021's Senjutsu. The metal giants recently wrapped the European leg of the tour and rounded out their itinerary with a handful of North American dates, culminating in a performance at the inaugural Power Trip festival.

"We're really excited to be bringing the Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year," bassist Steve Harris said in a statement. "We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed hearing new songs from both Senjutsu and Somewhere in Time, and we've really enjoyed playing them! So it's going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who've waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!"

Iron Maiden, Future Past 2024 North American Tour

Oct. 4 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Oct. 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 14 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Oct. 16 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

Oct. 19 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 27 - Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Nov. 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Nov. 6 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

Nov. 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 9 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Nov. 12 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Nov. 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 16 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center